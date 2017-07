– Completion of the review enables the disbursement of US$43.96 million to Mali. – Executive Board approved the authorities’ request for a one-year extension of the ECF arrangement to December 17, 2018. – Mali’s economy continues to grow at a robust pace, with a projected GDP growth of 5.3 percent for 2017 and 5.0 for […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...