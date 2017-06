– Program aims to maintain macroeconomic stability and promote more equitable growth. – Performance under the program has been satisfactory, macroeconomic performance has been strong, and medium-term outlook remains favorable. – Sustained implementation of reforms, including to create a better and more predictable business environment, is critical. The Executive Board of the International Monetary… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...