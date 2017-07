On July 6, 2017, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the third review of Guinea-Bissau’s economic performance under the program supported by an Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement. The completion enables the release of SDR3.03 million (about US$4.1 million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR10.98 million (about US$15.2 million). […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...