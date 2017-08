On July 28, 2017, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation [1] with Botswana, and considered and endorsed the staff appraisal without a meeting [2]. Following a small contraction in 2015, economic activity recovered in 2016 with real GDP growth of 4.3 percent. Mineral production has remained subdued, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...