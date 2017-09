On September 1, 2017, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation [1] with the Kingdom of Swaziland. Since the 2010 fiscal crisis, Swaziland has experienced a period of macroeconomic stability and recovery. A rebound in South African Customs Union (SACU) revenues, expansionary policies and the peg to the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...