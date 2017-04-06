IMF Executive Board Concludes Regional Consultation with West African Economic and Monetary Union

Autres articles
-
L’élection d’un malgache à la Présidence de la CAF : « A l’image de l ’émergence de Madagascar au plan sportif »
-
Concurso de curtas-metragens da celebração dos 25 anos do programa PALOP-TL/UE – 2017
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Arbico Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Dangote Flour Mills Plc
-
Analyses and recommendations for the structural transformation of West African countries
On March 31, 2017, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation[1] with WAEMU. Economic activity has remained strong but vulnerabilities have increased. Real GDP growth is estimated to have reached 6.2 percent in 2016, underpinned by robust and resilient domestic demand. Inflation remained subdued, at about 0.4 percent […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...