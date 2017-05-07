IMF Hosts Conference on “Managing Capital Flows: Challenges for Developing Countries” in Zambia

Autres articles
-
Secretary-General Appoints Michel Kafando of Burkina Faso as Special Envoy
-
La cérémonie d’accueil du Navire « Dr Fridtjof Nansen » démarre du Maroc
-
The European Union celebrates Europe Day 2017 in Liberia in tune with the “eat what you grow, grow what you eat” campaign
-
Unexplained cluster of deaths – Liberia
-
Visita do Ministro das Relações Exteriores, Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, à Namíbia, Botsuana, Malawi, Moça mbique e África do Sul
– Participants agreed that capital flows to developing countries are generally beneficial—particularly in the current context of a much leaner environment—by providing an important source of financing for investments and by helping to maintain foreign exchange reserves. – Participants agreed that (i) the composition of capital flows matters for financial stability and growth, and (ii) […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...