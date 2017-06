– The IMF estimates 2016 growth to stagnate, with a muted recovery envisaged in 2017, as the weaker fiscal position weighs heavily on the outlook. – Significant fiscal adjustment is needed to ensure macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability. – Structural reforms to address the lack of skilled workers, simplify business regulations, and strengthen the institutional […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...