IMF Staff Completes Mission to Chad

Autres articles
-
European Union provides support to ActionAid, Ghana and two district assemblies to implement Sustainable Livelihoods and Transparent Local Authorities
-
Guinea battling a large scale measles epidemic
-
Press Statement by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, on the peaceful conclusion of the legislative elections in The Gambia
-
Gabriel travels to Mali: working to bring stabilisation
-
Visit of Parliamentary State Secretary to the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Namibia
– Economic activity continues to be affected by the decline in oil prices and regional security challenges – IMF staff and the government agreed on the need to move away from the reliance on oil and diversify the economy – Non-oil output contracted significantly for a second year in a row and inflation was negative […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...