IMF Staff Completes Visit to Tanzania

Autres articles
-
L'UBA renforce son écoute de la clientèle et rend hommage à l'intégrité de son personnel
-
Appy Pie a atteint la barre des 7 millions applications mobiles créées, qui ont été créés avec le constructeur des applications sur la site internet.
-
Journée mondiale du livre et du droit d’auteur : Début du mandat (2017-2018) de Conakry (République de Guin ée), ville nommée Capitale mondiale du livre 2017
-
World Book and Copyright Day: Beginning of the term of Conakry, capital of the Republic of Guinea, as World Book Capital (2017-2018)
-
Somali drought heightens risk to mothers during pregnancy and childbirth
A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Mauricio Villafuerte, visited Tanzania from April 3-13, 2017 and held discussions with the authorities on the sixth review under the Policy Support Instrument (PSI) program that was approved on July 16, 2014. At the end of the visit, Mr. Villafuerte issued the following statement: “Economic […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...