IMF Staff Completes Visit to Tanzania

A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Mauricio Villafuerte, visited Tanzania from April 3-13, 2017 and held discussions with the authorities on the sixth review under the Policy Support Instrument (PSI) program that was approved on July 16, 2014. At the end of the visit, Mr. Villafuerte issued the following statement: “Economic […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...