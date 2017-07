– Performance in some sectors of the economy has improved since the latter part of 2016. – Growth declined to 3.8 percent in 2016 and is now projected to edge up to 4.7 percent in 2017. – Publication of the detailed summary of the Kroll audit report is welcomed; more needs to be done to […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...