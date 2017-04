IMF Staff Concludes Visit to The Gambia

– The mission assessed the impact of exogenous shocks that have hit the Gambian economy recently and initiated discussions on providing IMF support through a Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) – Economic growth in 2016 is now estimated to have reached only 2.2 percent, down from 4.3 percent in 2015, due to limited availability of foreign […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...