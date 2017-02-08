IMF Statement on Tunisia

Autres articles
-
Employment of Members of the SANDF during the Opening of Parliament
-
Kenya: Italy signs UNDP Contribution Agreement for “Strengthening the Electoral Process in Kenya” (SEPK) progr amme
-
Déclaration du FMI sur la Tunisie
-
Silvertree acquires Nigeria’s TopCheck, forming Africa’s largest price comparison group
-
Riskmap 2017: A Year of Acute Uncertainty for Business
Mr. Björn Rother, IMF mission chief to Tunisia, made the following statement at the end of a staff visit to discuss the economic outlook and the authorities’ policy intentions under Tunisia’s economic reform program supported by a four-year IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement approved in May 2016 [(See Press Release 16/238)](http://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2015/09/14/01/49/pr16238):… Read more on […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...