Kaspersky Lab (www.Kaspersky.com) has reiterated its commitment to global collaboration in the fight against cybercrime by signing a threat intelligence sharing agreement with INTERPOL. The legal framework is designed to facilitate and develop cooperation between Kaspersky Lab and INTERPOL by sharing threat intelligence data on the latest cybercriminal activities, wherever they appear. With cyberthreats… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...