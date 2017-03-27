Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

IOM Trains Egyptian Officials on Labour Market Forecasting


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Mars 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Autres articles
IOM this week (19/03) launched the second in a series of trainings on migration data collection and analysis at Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS). The 10-day training on Building Labour Market and Demographic Scenarios for Egypt and the European Union is being attended by 12 CAPMAS representatives and aims at enhancing […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/03/2017

N'Djamena : Coupures intempestives d'électricité, la SNE promet d'y remédier

N'Djamena : Coupures intempestives d'électricité, la SNE promet d'y remédier

Tchad : Achta Damane rejoint le ministère de la communication, après le HCC Tchad : Achta Damane rejoint le ministère de la communication, après le HCC 27/03/2017

Populaires

N'Djamena : Coupures intempestives d'électricité, la SNE promet d'y remédier

27/03/2017

Tchad : Réaménagement au Ministère de la Communication

27/03/2017

Cameroun : Collusion mafieuse sur les marchés des projets de la CAN 2019

27/03/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La force mixte multinationale engagée à défaire "le plus rapidement" Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/03/2017 - CCPR

Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains

Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains

Djibouti : C’est le talent qui fait l’artiste, pas le régime Djibouti : C’est le talent qui fait l’artiste, pas le régime 01/03/2017 - Mahamoud Djama

ANALYSE - 20/03/2017 - Jim Yong Kim

Accélérer la transformation économique de l’Afrique

Accélérer la transformation économique de l’Afrique

Dialogue social au Tchad : La plateforme revendicative vers une ficelle Dialogue social au Tchad : La plateforme revendicative vers une ficelle 12/03/2017 - AZOUDOUM DE BEINDO

REACTION - 24/03/2017 - Asbl Cebaph

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun

Retour de fureur à Djibouti après une visite désastreuse à l’Élysée Retour de fureur à Djibouti après une visite désastreuse à l’Élysée 21/03/2017 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.