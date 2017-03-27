IOM Trains Egyptian Officials on Labour Market Forecasting

Autres articles
Syrie: progression des forces kurdes face à l'EI près d'un important barrage
Syrie: le chef de la Ligue arabe appelle ses membres à agir
Syngenta: le CEO voit des opportunités avec la fusion Bayer-Monsanto
Tesco: Des actionnaires ne veulent pas de Booker
Allemagne: Merkel se sent confortée en vue des législatives
IOM this week (19/03) launched the second in a series of trainings on migration data collection and analysis at Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS). The 10-day training on Building Labour Market and Demographic Scenarios for Egypt and the European Union is being attended by 12 CAPMAS representatives and aims at enhancing […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...