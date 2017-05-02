IPCC Sixth Assessment Report Scoping Meeting Kicks off in Addis Ababa

Autres articles
-
Human Rights Report on Civilian Casualties – April 2017
-
Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS) Program Furthers its mission to help Arab Member Countries to achieve their full Trade Development Potential through two new projects, in cooperation between ITFC and ITC
-
UNESCO Merck Africa Research Summit – MARS 2017 Call for Applications
-
Central African Republic: Armed Groups Target Civilians
-
New Permanent Representative of Tanzania Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva
Over 200 experts from about 60 countries are meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to draft the outline of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report (AR6). At the opening of the five-day scoping meeting, which took off Monday at ECA’s Conference Centre, IPCC’s Secretary, Abdalah Mokssi, said the Panel has a mandate […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...