IPCC Sixth Assessment Report Scoping Meeting Kicks off in Addis Ababa

Over 200 experts from about 60 countries are meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to draft the outline of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report (AR6). At the opening of the five-day scoping meeting, which took off Monday at ECA’s Conference Centre, IPCC’s Secretary, Abdalah Mokssi, said the Panel has a mandate […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...