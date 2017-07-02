Alwihda Info
Iconic Sheraton Cairo reopens after extensive renovation


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Juillet 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


[Sheraton Hotels & Resorts](http://www.starwoodhotels.com/sheraton/index.html), part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) ([www.Marriott.com](http://www.marriott.com/)), today announced the reopening of the iconic Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino ([www.SheratonCairo.com](http://www.sheratoncairo.com/)), a city landmark for more than four decades. A highly anticipated reopening, the hotel emerges… Read more on https://marriott.africa-newsroom.com/press/iconic-sheraton-cairo-reopens-a...

