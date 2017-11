The inauguration ceremony of the Project for Improvement of Access to Safe Water in Bugesera District took place in Musenyi sector, Bugesera District on November 15. The Government of Japan provided USD 74,150 for the project, which was implemented by Rwanda Environmental Conservation Organization (RECOR). Under the project, 30 bamboo water tanks and 2 water […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...