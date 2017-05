The official commissioning of the first phase of Accra Ridge Hospital modernization project took place on Wednesday the 17th of May 2017 in the presence of the ambassador of France to Ghana, HE François Pujolas, his American counterpart HE Robert P. Jackson, the Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and the traditional chiefs. This is a significant […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...