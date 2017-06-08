









English News India should clarify with USA & SaAr about ISIS involvement in terrorist attack in Iran

Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 8 Juin 2017 modifié le 8 Juin 2017 - 09:56



Bengaluru, India Sub:- (i)- India should learn to be loyal to friends (ii)- Iran committed mistake of not joining Muslim military alliance for eliminating Jihadi terrorism (iii)- Hence USA was justified in encouraging Sunnis to take-on Shia Iran for eliminating terrorism from NAME (iv)- But how can US-SunniNATO condone terrorist attack in Iran by ISIS (v)- US-SunniNATO by this time should have entered Syria to eliminate ISIS etc and to start process of elections in Syria (vi)- Even now India can help friends (Iran and SaAr etc) through UN in solving gory problems in NAME region (vii)- One-way friendship policy of India, if not rectified, may cost heavily to India



----- The June. 7 terrorist attacks (on Parliament and shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini) in Iran by ISIS (which released video of gunmen inside Iranian Parliament) should wake-up India who believes that friendship with any country is meant to be only one-way where benefit should flow only from its friend to India. But India does not understand that the world of 2017 is not the world of late eighties when India ditched its friend USSR during final stage of cold war in Afghanistan [Though dismemberment of USSR was inevitable due to squandering of State-capital by USSR but India would have paid its debt to USSR (born out of military intervention of USSR in favor of India in Bangladesh war 1971, when USA sent its seventh fleet in Bay of Bengal in favor of Pakistan, which made the resounding victory of India in Bangladesh war possible) by retrieving India territory of PoK militarily which would have constrained Pakistan (who was instrumental in bringing victory to USA in Afghanistan) to divert its military and other resources on eastern front and which would have eased military pressure on USSR in Afghanistan]



India should be under no delusion. This time if India ditches its friend Iran then India will not be able to come out of it unscathed. Presently India has been boasting about its friendship with Iran [from where not only India gets substantial part of its oil requirement but Chabahar port in Iran (which and other industries in its sprawling free zone, India is developing) provides access for India to Afghanistan and Central Asia in addition to strategic advantage vis-à-vis Pakistan]. At the same time Saudi Arabia etc are also good friends of India. Therefore India should have seen that both Iran and SaAr do not confront each other militarily in order to solve the problem in NAME region where tens of millions of people are weeping and bleeding profusely. This India could have easily done by offering people for UN Peace Keeping Force (UNPKF) and for UN Election Commission (UNEC) for bring normalcy in NAME region. But India did not do it with the result not only it provided opportunity for Pakistan (its former Army Chief General Raheel Sharif) to become commander-in-chief of SunniNATO but also USA on May, 21 encouraged Sunni countries from the soil of Saudi Arabia (SaAr) to take-on Iran (even militarily) who is allegedly responsible for terrorism in Sunni majority countries of NAME region as mentioned at http://www.alwihdainfo.com/India-should-worry-about-Kashmir-after-US-proposed-Sunni-Shia-war_a54685.html .



No doubt this SunniNATO became possible because Iran committed blunder by not joining Muslim Military Alliance as mentioned at http://www.alwihdainfo.com/Bengaluru-India-Sunni-Shia-Muslims-mistaken-if-think-not-Prophet-Mohammad-but-Trumps-Putins-etc-will-solve-their_a52860.html . But that does not mean that USA will ask Sunni countries to take-on Iran militarily (and even to change Iran’s regime) by saying that this will eliminate terrorism from NAME region in the interest of bringing peace and stability to this region and at the same time US-SunniNATO will allow ISIS and other Jihadi terrorist organizations to operate freely from Syria etc (which makes Jihadi terrorist attack possible in Iran as happened on June,7).



Therefore India should take-up this matter with USA and SaAr that how even after isolation of Qatar (approved by USA) by seven Sunni Muslim countries (in the name of stopping Qatar from hobnobbing with Iran and from helping Jihadi terrorist in other countries) ISIS is left free by US-SunniNATO to carry out June, 7 terrorist attack in Iran.



It is still not too late rather it will be much better if India still offers to provide people for UNPKF and UNEC for bringing peace and stability in NAME region (including in Syria) which will be good not only for entire Muslim-world (Sunnis and Shias) but will also protect the interests of India in Iran and SaAr etc because otherwise one-way friendship policy of India, if not rectified, may cost heavily to India



Regards



Hem Raj Jain



(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)



Bengaluru, India



Dans la même rubrique : < > Xi’s Kazakh visit to promote B&R initiative Astana ready for 2017 World Expo President Xi’s visit cements China-Kazakhstan ties