Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

India should clarify with USA & SaAr about ISIS involvement in terrorist attack in Iran


Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 8 Juin 2017 modifié le 8 Juin 2017 - 09:56


Bengaluru, India

Sub:- (i)- India should learn to be loyal to friends (ii)- Iran committed mistake of not joining Muslim military alliance for eliminating Jihadi terrorism (iii)- Hence USA was justified in encouraging Sunnis to take-on Shia Iran for eliminating terrorism from NAME (iv)- But how can US-SunniNATO condone terrorist attack in Iran by ISIS (v)- US-SunniNATO by this time should have entered Syria to eliminate ISIS etc and to start process of elections in Syria (vi)- Even now India can help friends (Iran and SaAr etc) through UN in solving gory problems in NAME region (vii)- One-way friendship policy of India, if not rectified, may cost heavily to India

----- The June. 7 terrorist attacks (on Parliament and shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini) in Iran by ISIS (which released video of gunmen inside Iranian Parliament) should wake-up India who believes that friendship with any country is meant to be only one-way where benefit should flow only from its friend to India. But India does not understand that the world of 2017 is not the world of late eighties when India ditched its friend USSR during final stage of cold war in Afghanistan [Though dismemberment of USSR was inevitable due to squandering of State-capital by USSR but India would have paid its debt to USSR (born out of military intervention of USSR in favor of India in Bangladesh war 1971, when USA sent its seventh fleet in Bay of Bengal in favor of Pakistan, which made the resounding victory of India in Bangladesh war possible) by retrieving India territory of PoK militarily which would have constrained Pakistan (who was instrumental in bringing victory to USA in Afghanistan) to divert its military and other resources on eastern front and which would have eased military pressure on USSR in Afghanistan]

India should be under no delusion. This time if India ditches its friend Iran then India will not be able to come out of it unscathed. Presently India has been boasting about its friendship with Iran [from where not only India gets substantial part of its oil requirement but Chabahar port in Iran (which and other industries in its sprawling free zone, India is developing) provides access for India to Afghanistan and Central Asia in addition to strategic advantage vis-à-vis Pakistan]. At the same time Saudi Arabia etc are also good friends of India. Therefore India should have seen that both Iran and SaAr do not confront each other militarily in order to solve the problem in NAME region where tens of millions of people are weeping and bleeding profusely. This India could have easily done by offering people for UN Peace Keeping Force (UNPKF) and for UN Election Commission (UNEC) for bring normalcy in NAME region. But India did not do it with the result not only it provided opportunity for Pakistan (its former Army Chief General Raheel Sharif) to become commander-in-chief of SunniNATO but also USA on May, 21 encouraged Sunni countries from the soil of Saudi Arabia (SaAr) to take-on Iran (even militarily) who is allegedly responsible for terrorism in Sunni majority countries of NAME region as mentioned at http://www.alwihdainfo.com/India-should-worry-about-Kashmir-after-US-proposed-Sunni-Shia-war_a54685.html .

No doubt this SunniNATO became possible because Iran committed blunder by not joining Muslim Military Alliance as mentioned at http://www.alwihdainfo.com/Bengaluru-India-Sunni-Shia-Muslims-mistaken-if-think-not-Prophet-Mohammad-but-Trumps-Putins-etc-will-solve-their_a52860.html . But that does not mean that USA will ask Sunni countries to take-on Iran militarily (and even to change Iran’s regime) by saying that this will eliminate terrorism from NAME region in the interest of bringing peace and stability to this region and at the same time US-SunniNATO will allow ISIS and other Jihadi terrorist organizations to operate freely from Syria etc (which makes Jihadi terrorist attack possible in Iran as happened on June,7).

Therefore India should take-up this matter with USA and SaAr that how even after isolation of Qatar (approved by USA) by seven Sunni Muslim countries (in the name of stopping Qatar from hobnobbing with Iran and from helping Jihadi terrorist in other countries) ISIS is left free by US-SunniNATO to carry out June, 7 terrorist attack in Iran.

It is still not too late rather it will be much better if India still offers to provide people for UNPKF and UNEC for bringing peace and stability in NAME region (including in Syria) which will be good not only for entire Muslim-world (Sunnis and Shias) but will also protect the interests of India in Iran and SaAr etc because otherwise one-way friendship policy of India, if not rectified, may cost heavily to India

Regards

Hem Raj Jain

(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)

Bengaluru, India


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Jeudi 8 Juin 2017 - 09:57 Xi’s Kazakh visit to promote B&R initiative

Mercredi 7 Juin 2017 - 18:42 Astana ready for 2017 World Expo

Mercredi 7 Juin 2017 - 18:34 President Xi’s visit cements China-Kazakhstan ties

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/06/2017

Tchad : La manifestation des agents de la ceinture verte interdite par les autorités

Tchad : La manifestation des agents de la ceinture verte interdite par les autorités

Tchad: Le FONAC dénonce dans un mémorandum les dérives du régime Deby Tchad: Le FONAC dénonce dans un mémorandum les dérives du régime Deby 06/06/2017

Populaires

Un millier de casques bleus tchadiens revendiquent plusieurs millions $ de salaire

07/06/2017

Le rapport d'enquête sur le rôle du Tchad en RCA qualifié d'affabulations par la CASCHIDO

07/06/2017

Soutenez Transparency France dans son combat contre l’impunité des dirigeants corrompus !

07/06/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Soudan: Le combat s'est poursuivi dans le Darfour, l'armée saisit 18 véhicules
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/06/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Avec la complicité de la présidente Khadra Haid, l'ivoirien Tommy Tayoro a fait un gros caca sur le drapeau national djiboutien

Avec la complicité de la présidente Khadra Haid, l'ivoirien Tommy Tayoro a fait un gros caca sur le drapeau national djiboutien

DJAMA SOULEIMAN ALI PROCUREUR &amp; PROMETTEUR CORROMPU DJAMA SOULEIMAN ALI PROCUREUR & PROMETTEUR CORROMPU 31/05/2017 - Moussa Djama Guelleh

ANALYSE - 06/06/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Une décision du Défenseur des Droits qui devra faire jurisprudence pour les Algériens parents d’enfant français

Une décision du Défenseur des Droits qui devra faire jurisprudence pour les Algériens parents d’enfant français

France: Titre de séjour « salarié » : conditions et démarches France: Titre de séjour « salarié » : conditions et démarches 05/06/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 07/06/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Une djiboutienne retrouvée égorgée derrière le grand stade : Un crime rituel ?

Une djiboutienne retrouvée égorgée derrière le grand stade : Un crime rituel ?

Theresa May veut instaurer une véritable police de la pensée 05/06/2017 - Mohamed Qayaad

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.