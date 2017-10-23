









English News India trying to be over-smart by not talking to Pakistan about Kashmir

Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 23 Octobre 2017 modifié le 23 Octobre 2017 - 14:46



Bengaluru, India Sub:- (i)- Out of fear of 2019 Parliamentary elections Modi Govt opening meaningless dialogue with Kashmiris (ii)- Without unification of J&K there is no Kashmir solution (iii)- Without fist talking to Pakistan there is no Kashmir solution (iv)- Islamic theocratic Pakistan can never forget Muslim Kashmir (v)- Hindu majority India will never allow another dismemberment of mother land (vi)- If Pak does not give PoK on table, retrieve of PoK by military the only Kashmir solution for India (vii)- Pak nukes no valid excuse for non-retrieve of PoK



-----In pursuance to statement made ~ one month back by BJP General secretary (as mentioned at http://www.alwihdainfo.com/Bengaluru-India-After-being-made-to-eat-crow-by-Govt-at-least-now-veterans-should-be-responsible-about-Kashmir_a57927.html ) Dineshwar Sharma, a former intelligence bureau chief has been appointed by the Modi government as its interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir as announced by Home Minister Rajnath in a press conference on October 23, 2017, declaring that the retired officer would have "complete freedom to talk to all groups and individuals" including Kashmiri separatists.



PM Modi during his election campaign of 2014 promised that he will handle Kashmir problem better than previous Congress led Govt but he has failed so far. Rather Kashmir problem has worsened which has immensely alienated Kashmiris further and due its adverse international ramifications it may harm Modi electorally in next election. Hence obviously out of fear of 2019 Parliamentary elections Modi Govt is opening meaningless dialogue with Kashmiris with whom Modi Govt was not prepared to talk during last three and half years terming separatists and other Kashmiris as the agents (‘Dalals) of Pakistan. But these talks (proposed on October, 23) are meaningless because without fist talking to Pakistan there is no Kashmir solution. India should understand that Islam has already laid down the lives, as per media, of about one hundred thousand Jihadis for Kashmir. Hence (what to talk of Muslim Kashmiris especially Kashmiri separatists) even if Govt of Pakistan wants to forget Kashmir, the Islam / Jihadis will not allow it particularly in this age of strong appeal of Jihadi-sponsored-Caliphate among disgruntled Muslims.



India should also understand that without unification of J&K there is no Kashmir solution. Hence knowing that Islamic theocratic Pakistan can never forget Muslim Kashmir and Hindu majority India will never allow another dismemberment of mother land, the retrieve of PoK by military is the only solution for India if Pakistan does not give PoK on table. As far nukes with Pakistan it is a lame excuse taken by Govt of communal India which does not want to retrieve Muslim PoK [It is in context to add that India’s Air Force’s strength (as per Air Chief’s statement on October 5, 2017 too) is sufficient to disarm Pak nukes]. Therefor India should stop playing over smart on Kashmir and instead should immediately start talks (under military threat) with Pakistan for the retrieve of PoK.



Regards

Hem Raj Jain

(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)

Bengaluru, India



