Infrastructure Development critical priority for SA – Deputy Minister Magwanishe

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe says South Africa has identified infrastructure development as a critical priority for the country in order to boost economic growth. Magwanishe was speaking at the opening ceremony of the South African headquarters of the China Overseas Infrastructure Development and Investment Corporation (COIDIC) in Johannesburg on […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...