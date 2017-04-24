Innovate Ventures Re-Runs Successful Tech Accelerator for Somali Start-ups

Autres articles
Blocks B1 and B2 Open for Direct Negotiation following Collapse of Talks with Companies (Total E & P, Tullow Oil Plc and KUFPEC)
25 million children out of school in conflict zones – UNICEF
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
The Second Monitoring for Environment and Security in Africa (MESA) Forum Kick Started in Dakar
Le deuxième Forum sur le suivi de l’environnement et de la sécurité en Afrique (MESA) a début é à Dakar
Innovate Ventures (www.Innovate.so) is running for a second year their highly successful tech start-up accelerator – The Innovate Accelerator. Launched in partnership with VC4A ([https://VC4A.com](https://vc4a.com/)), Telesom and Oxfam as part of Work in Progress! project, Innovate Accelerator saw over 180 applications submitted for last year’s inaugural cohort. This year the accelerator has promised… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...