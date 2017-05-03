Investing in West African mining for sustainable regional development

Over 80 West Africans who have previously attended Australian-funded mining courses met on 27 April in Accra to share knowledge and understanding of current challenges and opportunities in the region on attracting responsible mining investment and sustainable development. The Honourable John Peter Amewu, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, delivered the keynote speech at the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...