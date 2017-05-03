Investing in West African mining for sustainable regional development

Autres articles
-
Somalia: Rights Priorities for New Government
-
New EU funding will provide essential nutrition treatment for 130,000 children under the age of five in Ethiopia
-
France – Libye ; Quai d’Orsay – Déclarations du porte-parole
-
Aide humanitaire de l’Union européenne à Madagascar : 20 milliards d’ariary en 2017 pour répondre aux besoins s uite au passage du cyclone Enawo et aux effets de la sécheresse sur l’insécurité alimentaire dans le Sud
-
Deputy Foreign Minister Terens Quick to visit Cairo and Beirut
Over 80 West Africans who have previously attended Australian-funded mining courses met on 27 April in Accra to share knowledge and understanding of current challenges and opportunities in the region on attracting responsible mining investment and sustainable development. The Honourable John Peter Amewu, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, delivered the keynote speech at the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...