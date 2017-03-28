Irak: la coalition probablement impliquée dans la mort de civils à Mossoul

Autres articles
La coalition internationale menée par les États-Unis a reconnu mardi sa possible implication dans la mort de nombreux civils à Mossoul, l'ONU et Amnesty appelant à de plus grands efforts pour protéger les habitants de cette deuxième ville...
Source : http://www.romandie.com/news/Irak-la-coalition-pro...
