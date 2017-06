As Heads of Mission from international partners supporting Kenya’s August 8 elections, we met this morning with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman and Commissioners. We congratulated the Commission on the important National Elections Conference held in Nairobi on 13-14 June, which allowed participants to discuss electoral preparations and to make clear their […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...