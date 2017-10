The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, continue to closely monitor developments in Kenya, in the light of the forthcoming presidential election. Recalling the ruling of the Supreme Court of Kenya of 1 September ordering the holding of a new presidential election, the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...