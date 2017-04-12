Joint Statement on the recent violence in Libya’s south

Autres articles
-
Kepware renforce son offre de produits clés avec la sortie de KEPServerEX® V6.1
-
ANNEMARIE BÖRLIND de nouveau récompensée pour le produit fini le plus innovant
-
emlyon business school inaugure son nouveau campus Asie
-
Expert System signe un contrat global avec Zurich Insurance Group pour ses solutions d'informatique cognitive
-
La 2e édition des « Accélérateurs d'avenir de Dubaï » s'achève sur 28 accords entre des ministères et des entreprises innovantes
In light of recent violence in Libya’s south, including near the Tamanhint airbase, which risks escalating into renewed conflict. Recalling relevant UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs), including UNSCRs 2213, 2259 and 2278, and Reiterating our determination to support the implementation of the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) in order to alleviate the suffering of the Libyan […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...