Jonglei State Prosecutors Trained on Investigation and Trial of SGBV Cases and Child Protection

Autres articles
-
New Permanent Representative of Botswana Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva
-
La nouvelle représentante permanente du Botswana présente ses lettres de créance
-
President Zuma congratulates President-elect Macron on his victory
-
Le Président Faure adresse ses vives félicitations au nouveau président de France
-
USAID-DuPont Partnership helps hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian farmers transform production and livelihoods
Six prosecutors in Jonglei State, including one female, have completed specialized training in investigation and prosecution of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases and child protection issues organized by South Sudan National Police Service in collaboration with UNDP’s Access to Justice and Rule of Law project. The training also engaged UNICEF and UNMISS child protection […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...