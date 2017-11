A 16-year-old promising footballer Joshua Bwalya who was ambushed and stabbed to death by a masked gang of boys on 2nd August 2017 was on Monday 20th November 2017 put to rest at City London Cemetery. Joshua’s funeral procession started at St. Margaret of Antioch Church Barking, which was attended by family members, representatives from […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...