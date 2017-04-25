Kaspersky Lab Introduces New Partner Program in Africa to Drive Business Growth for Managed Security Services Providers

Autres articles
-
União Europeia apoia a realização do Seminário “Direitos e Realidades”
-
Côte d’Ivoire joins the growing list of ATI’s new member countries
-
Ouverture des négociations directes pour les blocs B1 et B2 suite à l’échec des pourparlers avec les so ciétés privées (Total E & P, Tullow Oil Plc et KUFPEC)
-
Acidente rodoviário da África do Sul
-
Novidades para Antula: loja agropecuária, informática e projeto “Antula é jovem!”
Kaspersky Lab ([www.Kaspersky.co.za](http://www.kaspersky.co.za/)) has launched a new partner program in Africa, aimed at managed service providers (MSPs) that already offer security services or would like to add them to their current portfolio. The program helps MSPs to address the growing demand for IT security services and enables them to attract new customers in the SMB […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...