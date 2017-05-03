Kenya: 2017 elections: broken promises put human rights defenders at risk

The abduction, torture and killing of renowned Kenyan human rights lawyer Willie Kimani in June 2016 shocked the entire world, provoking a wave of outrage at national and international level. This is only the tip of the iceberg of a widespread pattern of violence and harassment aimed at silencing dissenting voices and perpetuating impunity, the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...