Equra Health Kenya (http://EquraHealth.co.za) has officially opened the Eldoret Comprehensive Cancer Centre in the fast-growing agricultural and trade town of Eldoret in Western Kenya. The facility will serve a broader population of 20 million people across Western Kenya, Uganda and parts of Rwanda; many of whom previously would have had to fly or travel over […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...