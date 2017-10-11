Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Kigali Marriott Hotel Clinches Two Awards at the World Travel Awards, Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Octobre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Kigali Marriott Hotel ([www.](http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/kglmc-kigali-marriott-hotel/)[KigaliMarriott.com](http://kigalimarriott.com)) was recognized as Rwanda’s Leading Business Hotel and Rwanda’s Leading City Hotel at the prestigious World Travel Awards, Africa 2017. The award was presented at a glittering award ceremony attended by eminent industry leaders and VIPs from across Africa… Read more on https://marriott.africa-newsroom.com/press/kigali-marriott-hotel-clinches-two-awards-...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/10/2017

Tchad : L’UJR s'insurge contre la situation socio-politique délétère et exécrable

Tchad : L’UJR s'insurge contre la situation socio-politique délétère et exécrable

Tchad : Le comité d'organisation du pèlerinage dresse un bilan élogieux de sa mission Tchad : Le comité d'organisation du pèlerinage dresse un bilan élogieux de sa mission 09/10/2017

Populaires

Cameroun:A yaoundé,la priorité pour entrer dans les bus reste la carte Tap & Go

11/10/2017

Daredab:Une application qui fait gagner de l'argent !

11/10/2017

Le Tchad va étendre la zone de protection au parc de Zakouma

11/10/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : A Abéché, un vibrant hommage aux enseignants "qui ont tout donné" (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/10/2017 - YAYA ALLATCHI

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens

Thomas Dietrich : "Donner à la littérature tchadienne toute l’aura qu’elle mérite" Thomas Dietrich : "Donner à la littérature tchadienne toute l’aura qu’elle mérite" 08/10/2017 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 03/10/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

Les autorités algériennes reviennent au chantage à la terreur pour faire passer leur politique d'austérité

Les autorités algériennes reviennent au chantage à la terreur pour faire passer leur politique d'austérité

Quand l’Afrique s’éveillera... Quand l’Afrique s’éveillera... 25/09/2017 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 02/10/2017 - Ondoua Paulin

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet

Djibouti : La généralisation d'une machine répressive Djibouti : La généralisation d'une machine répressive 20/09/2017 - ODDH

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.