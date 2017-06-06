Alwihda Info
Konnect Africa set to reshape the satellite broadband industry


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Juin 2017


With new-generation services starting today in Benin, Cameroon, Kenya, Lesotho, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Uganda, Konnect Africa ([www.Konnect-Africa.com](http://www.konnect-africa.com/)) is confirming its bold ambitions for Sub-Saharan Africa. The company’s innovative service offerings and products, included packaged offers inspired by ‘pay as you go’ models and Wi-Fi hotspots… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/konnect-africa-set-to-reshape-the-satellite-broadb...

