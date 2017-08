Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley, was on Sunday 20th August 2017, received by the Chairman of the Construction Conglomerate Booyoung Group, Mr Lee Joong Keun and Senior officials and their company headquarters in central Seoul. At this meeting, which was convened to discuss the recent mudslide […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...