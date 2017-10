– US oil company Hess Corporation will give up its 85-percent stake in the producing Ceiba and Okume oilfields offshore Rio Muni, Equatorial Guinea. – Kosmos Energy will acquire the assets from Hess; existing investors Tullow Oil and GEPetrol will enter partnership with the new operator. – With the purchase of Ceiba and Okume and […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...