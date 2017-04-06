L’Union européenne et ses partenaires lancent un projet de renforcement de la gouvernance des migrations et d’appui à la réintégration durable des migrants en Guinée

Autres articles
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Prestige Assurance Plc
German Government, German Football Association, FIFA and Namibia kick off new cooperation programme: Sports fields for 14 000 young people
MONUSCO deplores the ongoing hostilities and escalating violence in the Kasais
Facebook moves into larger South Africa premises as African growth accelerates
#WCFGenevaWeek 2017 summoned participants from 30 countries who discussed: Fake News, Reputation, Diplomacy, South Sudan, Global Communities, CSR, VR and AI, Startups, and Education in Communications
Suite à la conférence internationale de la Valette (Malte) en 2015, les dirigeants africains et européens ont pleinement reconnu les avantages d'une migration bien gérée et se sont engagés à en aborder les opportunités et défis ensemble. Un nouvel instrument de financement, le Fonds Fiduciaire d'urgence pour les migrations, a été mis en place par […]