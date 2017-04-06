L’élection d’un malgache à la Présidence de la CAF : « A l’image de l ’émergence de Madagascar au plan sportif »

Autres articles
-
Concurso de curtas-metragens da celebração dos 25 anos do programa PALOP-TL/UE – 2017
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Arbico Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Dangote Flour Mills Plc
-
IMF Executive Board Concludes Regional Consultation with West African Economic and Monetary Union
-
Analyses and recommendations for the structural transformation of West African countries
Le Président de la République a présenté les félicitations du peuple malgache et les siennes au Président nouvellement élu de la Confédération Africaine de Football, Ahmad, ancien Président de la Fédération Malgache de Football, et non moins ancien ministre et sénateur. La cérémonie s’est tenue ce 5 avril au palais d’Etat d’Iavoloha. Pour le Président […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...