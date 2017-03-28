L'euro baisse face à un dollar qui tente un rebond

Autres articles
New York (awp/afp) - L'euro reculait mardi face au dollar, le billet vert tentant de se remettre d'une longue déprime à l'aide notamment d'un excellent chiffre sur la consommation américaine. Vers 21H00 GMT (23H00 HEC), l'euro valait 1,0812...
Source : http://www.romandie.com/news/Leuro-baisse-face-a-u...
