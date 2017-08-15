Alwihda Info
LUX* implements 100% renewable energy production project on Ile des Deux Cocos property


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Août 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


LUX* Resorts & Hotels has implemented 130 solar panels and batteries to fully substitute diesel-based power generation for the needs of Ile des Deux Cocos, off-grid South-East Mauritius ([www.IleDesDeuxCocos.com/fr](http://www.iledesdeuxcocos.com/fr)). The 20kWp project’s state-of-the-art design and storage solution will allow for 11 hours of utilization daily and fulfil self-sufficiency of the… Read more on https://aera-group.africa-newsroom.com/press/lux-implements-100-renewable-energy-pro...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


