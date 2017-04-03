La Fondation BGFIBank lance son site Internet : www.Fondation-BGFIBank.com

Le nouveau site internet de la Fondation BGFIBank (www.Fondation-BGFIBank.com) est en ligne! Pensé pour l’ensemble de ses publics et partenaires dans un principe de transparence, ce site à la fois dynamique et évolutif s’appuie sur les dernières technologies et propose une organisation de l’information axée sur les activités. Ce projet qui voit le jour aujourd’hui […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...