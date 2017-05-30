"La crise du Pool est une crise savamment orchestrée par Denis Sassou Nguesso"

The Pool crisis is a crisis cleverly orchestrated by Denis Sassou Nguesso



We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian emergency in the Pool, which was substantially worsened, especially recently.



Again, We call on the interntional community to respond to this emergency in the Pool that is affecting the lives of so many people.



We are sure that only a change in attitude on the part of the interntional community will play an important role.



After a year of closed doors and blockade and a crisis which continue and become further bogged down, we believe that the time has come for the international community to formulate its concerns aloud from now on.



In the opinion of the Congolese people it is clear that the credibility of the interntional community is badly eroded because They have allowed this post-election crisis to become frozen and not tried seriously enough to solve them.



We therefore call for the report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) be published and made public.



Finally, we call on the United Nations (UN), the US Department of State and international human rights organizations to take Denis Sassou Nguesso at his word and send teams to Congo to go to the Pool and enter in contact with the populations to take up the challenge he launched in his interview granted to French channel France 24.







May 26, 2017







Bienvenu MABILEMONO

