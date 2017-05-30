"La crise du Pool est une crise savamment orchestrée par Denis Sassou Nguesso"

Encore une fois, nous interpellons la Communauté internationale pour qu'elle réagisse à cette situation d'urgence qui touche de si nombreuses personnes dans le Pool.
Nous sommes convaincus que seul un changement d'attitude de la part de la Communauté internationale va jouer un rôle déterminant.
Après un an de huis clos et de blocus, et une crise qui perdure et s’enlise, nous estimons que le moment est venu pour la Communauté internationale de formuler désormais ses inquiétudes à haute voix.
Aux yeux des Congolais, il est clair que la crédibilité de la communauté internationale est gravement érodée du fait qu’elle a laissé cette crise pos-électorale s'enliser sans vraiment chercher à la résoudre
Aussi, nous demandons que le rapport du Haut-Commissariat des Nations unies aux droits de l'homme (HCDH) soit publié et rendu public.
Enfin, nous demandons aux Nations Unies, au Département d’Etat Américain et aux Organisations internationales des droits de l’homme, de prendre Denis Sassou Nguesso au mot et de bien vouloir envoyer des équipes au Congo pour se rendre dans le Pool et entrer en contact avec les populations afin de relever le défi qu’il a lancé dans son interview accordée à chaîne française France 24.
Bienvenu MABILEMONO
The Pool crisis is a crisis cleverly orchestrated by Denis Sassou Nguesso
We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian emergency in the Pool, which was substantially worsened, especially recently.
Again, We call on the interntional community to respond to this emergency in the Pool that is affecting the lives of so many people.
We are sure that only a change in attitude on the part of the interntional community will play an important role.
After a year of closed doors and blockade and a crisis which continue and become further bogged down, we believe that the time has come for the international community to formulate its concerns aloud from now on.
In the opinion of the Congolese people it is clear that the credibility of the interntional community is badly eroded because They have allowed this post-election crisis to become frozen and not tried seriously enough to solve them.
We therefore call for the report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) be published and made public.
Finally, we call on the United Nations (UN), the US Department of State and international human rights organizations to take Denis Sassou Nguesso at his word and send teams to Congo to go to the Pool and enter in contact with the populations to take up the challenge he launched in his interview granted to French channel France 24.
May 26, 2017
Bienvenu MABILEMONO