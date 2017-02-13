La ligne de production de tranches de 12 po. de GLOBALFOUNDRIES entre en exploitation à Chengdu

Autres articles
5th edition of the Africa Business Forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to be held in Ethiopia March 1st 2017 under the Patronage of Saudi Sheikh Mohammed Al Amoudi
CashlessAfrica Champion Awards 2017 to Aknowledge and Reward Innovation in the Digital Financial Services Ecosystem in Africa at the CashlessAfrica Expo, March 22- 23, Lagos Oriental Hotel, Nigeria
Macron se rend en Algérie pour soigner sa stature internationale
McDonald's parle d'innovation et GM évoque la mobilité dans le cadre de la 8e édition de la newsletter internationale d'Aberje
L'hôpital Sainte-Catherine atteint la finale du plus grand concours d'entreprises d'Europe
CHENGDU, Chine, 13 février 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES, le leader mondial en fonderie de tranches de semi-conducteurs, a publié aujourd'hui le plan d'expansion de son entreprise de fabrication mondiale. La société continuera à investir dans ses usines de tranches aux...
Source : http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-ligne-d...
