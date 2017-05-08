La nouvelle représentante permanente du Botswana présente ses lettres de créance

Autres articles
-
New Permanent Representative of Botswana Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva
-
Jonglei State Prosecutors Trained on Investigation and Trial of SGBV Cases and Child Protection
-
President Zuma congratulates President-elect Macron on his victory
-
Le Président Faure adresse ses vives félicitations au nouveau président de France
-
USAID-DuPont Partnership helps hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian farmers transform production and livelihoods
Mme Athaliah Lesiba Molokomme a présenté aujourd’hui à M. Michael Møller, Directeur général de l’Office des Nations Unies à Genève, les pouvoirs l’accréditant comme Représentante permanente du Botswana auprès de l’Office. Avant cette nomination, Mme Molokomme était, de 2005 à 2016, Procureur général du Botswana, après avoir été nommée juge de la Haute Cour du […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...