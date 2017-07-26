Lanseria International Airport Improves Convenience for Airlines and Passengers

Lanseria International Airport is investing in SITA’s ([www.SITA.aero](http://www.sita.aero/)) self-service technology that will add new convenience for passengers while providing improved common-use functionality for airlines. Using SITA’s self-service systems, passengers will now be able to quickly check-in and drop their bags before proceeding directly to the gate without having to visit a… Read more on https://sita.africa-newsroom.com/press/lanseria-international-airport-improves-convenience...
