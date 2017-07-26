Alwihda Info
Lanseria International Airport Improves Convenience for Airlines and Passengers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juillet 2017


Lanseria International Airport is investing in SITA’s ([www.SITA.aero](http://www.sita.aero/)) self-service technology that will add new convenience for passengers while providing improved common-use functionality for airlines. Using SITA’s self-service systems, passengers will now be able to quickly check-in and drop their bags before proceeding directly to the gate without having to visit a… Read more on https://sita.africa-newsroom.com/press/lanseria-international-airport-improves-convenience...

TCHAD - 25/07/2017

Tchad : Des fonctionnaires révoqués du ministère de l'Education nationale

Tchad : Un nouveau Trésorier payeur général nommé par décret Tchad : Un nouveau Trésorier payeur général nommé par décret 25/07/2017

Tchad : Le conseil constitutionnel saisi par 19 députés

26/07/2017

Le Tchad face à son destin pour une mutation de l’analogie vers le tout numérique

26/07/2017

Gabon : Un retour mouvementé de Jean Ping à Libreville, une dizaine de blessés

26/07/2017
Ahmat Yacoub Invité de la télévision tchadienne dimanche à 22h
POINT DE VUE - 29/06/2017 - Info Alwihda

"Essor dans la Diplomatie, Action dans la Médiation", Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu chef de la diplomatie Turque

Infrastructures : la préservation des acquis de développement, une nécessite impérieuse Infrastructures : la préservation des acquis de développement, une nécessite impérieuse 23/06/2017 - Claude Dinard Vimond

ANALYSE - 17/07/2017 - Aliou TALL

Des étudiants africains deviennent SDF en France : La responsabilité du bail précaire

Nationalité française : un parcours du combattant ! Nationalité française : un parcours du combattant ! 13/07/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 04/07/2017 - Parti Le MoDeL

DJIBOUTI : La distorsion de l’histoire. Droit de réponse du Parti Le MoDeL au discours fallacieux d'IOG du 27 juin

RD Congo : Appel du 30 Juin de Félix Tshisekedi RD Congo : Appel du 30 Juin de Félix Tshisekedi 30/06/2017

