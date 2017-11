H.E. Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan James Wani Igga, the University of Juba School of Public Service, and UNDP, will launch a two-week training programme for members of the new Revenue Authority Governing Board under the theme “Raising Transformational Leaders for Transparent and Accountable Revenue Diversification in South Sudan”. Objectives of the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...