WHAT: UNIC Pretoria in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) invites media to the launch of ‘Economic Development in Africa Report 2017’ produced by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on ‘Tourism for transformative and inclusive growth’. The report encourages African countries to harness the dynamism of the tourism sector, which has […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...