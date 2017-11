The 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP23) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Bonn, Germany from November 6 -17 2017, provided the framework for the launch of the UCLG Africa (www.AfriqueLocale.org/en) Climate Task Force and the presentation of its members to the political authorities and the general public. The […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...