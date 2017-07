The convention was signed in Moscow on March 15, 2016, as an improvement of the international legal framework for Russian-Moroccan cooperation on extradition issues. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/law-to-ratify-extradition-convention-between-russia-and-morocco?lang=enFiled under: AUTRES/OTHERS

The ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...